Police arrest man for riding deer

Oregon State Troopers arrest 18-year-old man for climbing on top and riding mule deer buck

(FOX NEWS) — Police arrest an 18-year-old Oregon man following a viral social media video showing him riding a mule deer buck.

The disturbing footage shows a man climbing on top of the buck while it’s contained in a fenced enclosure.

The animal can be heard grunting during the ordeal and even jumps into a linked fence multiple times, trying to escape.

An investigation by Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife led them to arrest an 18-year-old young adult from Riley, Oregon.

He is now facing charges of wildlife harassment and animal abuse.

Police have also located the person responsible for filming the incident.

It’s unclear if they will be facing any charges.

As for the mule deer, the suspect, and his accomplice eventually freed the animal.

It’s condition is unknown.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: