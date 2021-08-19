Pampa man indicted for Criminally Negligent Homicide

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, Alan Arambula, 25, is indicted for Criminally Negligent Homicide.

Arambula is accused of killing Hugo Mendoza after allegedly playing with a firearm.

In June of 2021, the City of Pampa said Pampa Police Dispatch received a 911 call from the 1300 block of Russell Street, reporting that someone had been shot.

PPD officers were told that Mendoza shot himself accidentally. According to city officials, he was taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Multiple people who were at the scene of the incident were interviewed, and after further investigation by the PPD Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that Mendoza was shot by Arambula, he was arrested and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide.

His bond is set for $50,000