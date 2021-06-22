One person in custody following Reynosa shooting that left 19 dead

Law enforcement officials say gunmen aboard a number of vehicles have staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—One person has been arrested for their involvement in an attack that left 19 people dead over the weekend in the city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

According to a press release from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, Jonathan “R” was placed under federal custody.

Officials said the suspect had a long firearm that is exclusively used in the armed forces.

Federal and state investigators continue to investigate the attack, which resulted in the death of taxi drivers, workers, a nursing student, and security forces that responded with operations, according to the Associated Press.

The release said the motive for the attack was a result of a turf war between criminal groups in Río Bravo fighting against cartels that operate in Reynosa.

While Reynosa is across the border from McAllen, Texas is used to cartel violence as a key trafficking point, the victims in Saturday’s attacks appeared to be what Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca called “innocent citizens” rather than members of one gang killed by a rival.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said evidence indicated that 15 of the victims were innocent bystanders, according to the associated press.

The other four dead were suspected gunmen from a group that drove into the northern border city of Reynosa and opened fire indiscriminately

“Everything indicates that it was not a confrontation, but rather a commando that shot people who were not involved in any conflict,” López Obrador said.

Earlier this month, López Obrador praised the drug cartels for not disrupting the June 6 mid-term voting, even though three dozen candidates were killed during the campaigns.