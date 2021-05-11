Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation asks for help identifying 1999 cold case victim

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for help identifying the victim of a 1999 homicide, claiming the hashtag #SomebodyKnowsSomething in its announcement.

The Bureau said that skeletal remains were found in May 1999 northeast of Hitchland, Texas, in Texas County, Oklahoma.

Described by the Bureau, “It is believed the male victim was between the ages of 43-47, 5’4″-5’6″ with a medium build. He is either Hispanic or Caucasian and he had extensive dental work. The victim was wearing a light blue/grey medium weight jacket with a tan Levi Strauss shirt and tan Levi Strauss jeans.”

If you can help identify this person, the OSBI asks you call 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those who contact the OSBI will be able to remain anonymous.