EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local news anchor Erika ‘Castillo’ Bryan was booked and released overnight on Criminal Mischief charges from an alleged incident at a man’s home in West El Paso in June 2021.

According to the complaint affidavit obtained by KTSM, Erika Bryan is accused of driving onto the man’s front lawn and steps in her 2018 Jeep Cherokee, damaging them. The incident was captured on Ring cameras from the residence in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Drive in Mission Hills.

The victim told police he had an ongoing civil dispute with Shawn Bryan, Erika Bryan’s husband, over funds from a business dealing. He claims she drove up the sidewalk on his lawn and parked it between two large pine trees on the front steps.

A witness met with Erika Bryan and informed her the victim was not home, to which she allegedly began yelling that the victim was stealing money from her husband.

When the victim returned home, the witness reported the incident to him. The victim inspected his lawn and noticed cracks in one of the concrete stairs leading up to the home, which sits on an elevated incline from the street. The victim contacted the police, described the woman involved, and identified her as Erika Castillo.

Police reviewed the Ring footage and verified the vehicle was registered to Shawn Bryan, Erika Bryan’s husband. Police documents claim they could identify the woman in the video as Erika Bryan. The report states the distance between the area she drove the Jeep onto the lawn and the street is 37 feet.

Text messages were also provided to police showing Erika Bryan texting the victim that she “need our title that you owe us ASAP and that’s why I was there and I need them ASAP.” She later allegedly wrote, “We will get the step repaired. I sorry [sic] but I told you last week I park as close as possible because it is so steep and I was in a hurry.”

Erika Bryan’s husband, Shawn Bryan, previously owed local car dealership SuperStar Motors on Montana and McRae. The business is not currently in operation.

The victim provided two estimates to police investigators for repairs on the concrete steps, one was over $1000, and the second was $975.

While the incident allegedly occurred in June 2021, charges were not filed in County Court until April 16, 2023.

Castillo turned herself into El Paso Police’s fast-tracking unit overnight and was booked on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge and released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

KTSM reached out to KFOX for comment and is awaiting an official statement.