Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: New information released indicates a woman found dead at the Economy Inn in Temple had been reported missing before her body was found by police. There was also some history of violence between the victim and her boyfriend.

Yeison Bajarano-Berrio has been booked into the Bell County Jail on murder charges in the death of Yessica Diaz Pineda, whose body was found in the motel in the 200 block of West Avenue G in Temple. Bajarano-Berrio was arrested in Dallas, and has since been brought back to Bell County.

An arrest affidavit filled in support of the arrest warrant stated that Temple Police were contacted on Sunday, September 10, by Belton Police regarding a missing persons report filed by a friend of the victim. The friend told police she was with the victim when they picked up her boyfriend and that they went, to the Economy Inn in Temple. The friend reported she had not heard from the victim since, and that she was concerned due to a history of violence.

The arrest affidavit stated that officers found a report of assault family violence involving the suspect and the victim. Officers went to the Economy Inn and checked with the office.

They found which room was rented by the suspect. A welfare check was conducted on the room, and the victim was found deceased. The affidavit stated officers observed numerous injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, along with lacerations.

The affidavit stated that a detective reviewed security camera footage of the victim and suspect entering the room together and the suspect later leaving the room alone, with no one else showing up on the footage until the welfare check was made.

Police learned that the suspect used a passport ID at the time of check in, with the motel owner saying the room had originally been rented for one night. However, the suspect came back and rented for a second night, then left and did not come back.

The affidavit outlined how Temple Police coordinated with Immigration and Custom agents, who identified the suspect as having taken a flight from Austin to the DFW Airport. Temple Police also noted that the victim’s truck was found unoccupied and towed from the Austin Airport.

The suspect was found in the Dallas area and taken into custody – taken to the Dallas County Jail, then later transferred to Bell County. He remained in Bell County on Wednesday, with bonds totaling $1,005,000, with an additional immigration hold in place.