Murder warrant issued for Matthew Dillon Jones

The Potter County District Attorney’s Office has issued a murder warrant for Matthew Dillon Jones in the homicide investigation of Kenee Allynn Griffing.

Jones is not in custody and the APD Special Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information on his location to call them at 378-9468.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app. Information leading to an arrest could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

