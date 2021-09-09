Murder in Hale Co. leads to federal investigation of California man

HALE COUNTY, Texas– A California man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lubbock for interstate domestic violence. The indictment said he traveled from the Southern District of California with an intent to kill, harass and intimidate his dating partner.

Although the indictment does not provide the name of the victim, state charges have already been filed which provide additional context in the case.

Alexander Duberek, 24 at the time of his arrest, was originally wanted as a person of interest in the death of Chad Luera, 30, who was found dead on the side of the road in Hale County on November 1, 2020.

Duberek was arrested for murder in March, according to officials in Hale County.

However, the federal indictment only charged Duberek with interstate domestic violence stating Duberek “attempted to commit a crime of violence” against Luera which ultimately resulted in his death.

Hale County District Attorney Wally Hatch told EverythingLubbock.com that the federal indictment for Duberek was its own, independent charge separate from state charges.

“It doesn’t keep us from going forward with ours,” Hatch said. “We can pursue [the murder charges]. Right now, that’s the plan.”

If convicted, Duberek faces up to life in federal prison.