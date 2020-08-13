Mother Shot During Virtual School Session

Florida investigators say a Florida mother was shot to death in her home as one of her six children was taking part in a virtual school session.

(WPTV) Heartbreaking new details are coming to light about the deadly shooting of a Florida mother in front of her six children on Tuesday.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, Maribel Rosado Morales, 32, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Donald Williams, 27, at a home in Indiantown.

The sheriff said six children, ranging in age from 10 to 17, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“We think most of the children in the home saw it,” Snyder said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Snyder said at least one of the children was taking virtual learning during the first day of school in Martin County when the gunfire rang out.

“The teacher did hear some high tone conversation, noticed some kind of confrontation, muted it, and then watched the child put her hands up to her ears,” Sheriff Snyder said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/346B7eX

More from MyHighPlains.com: