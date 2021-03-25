DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Crime Stoppers “Creep Of The Week” for this week is Selena Hernandez. According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez is wanted for evading arrest with a previous conviction.
Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO at 806-935-8477, or online at P3tips.com/1066. You can remain anonymous.
