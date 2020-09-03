Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for stolen UTV’s

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help with the Crime of The Week.

On August 26, 2020, Dumas Police Department officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn in reference to a theft of two Can Am UTV’s taken from an enclosed white trailer. Both UTV’s are black and red, one of which has an M2 sticker on the hood; the other, an M3 sticker. The UTV with an M2 sticker has scratch marks on the front right side. The one with an M3 sticker has a yellow hose with reel.

Both include cylinder containers in the back, as well as a red, black, and white generator and backpack sprayers.

Information should be sent to the Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.