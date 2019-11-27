Moore County Crime Stoppers, Dumas Police looking for burglary information

DUAMS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Crime Stoppers and Dumas Police are looking for information on a burglary.
It happened between Friday, November 22 at 5:30 p.m. to Saturday, November 23 at 4:10 p.m. on at a business on the 400 block of West 7th.
Police said a 2008 Suzuki RMZ450, similar to the one pictured, was stolen.
Officials told us a 1999 white Chevrolet Z-71 4-wheel drive was also taken around the same time from that area. It has damage to the rear quarter panel passenger side, aluminum toolbox in the bed, and a crack on the windshield on the driver’s side.
If anyone has information on this, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com/1066.
If your tip leads to the recovery of the items or the arrest of the suspects, you could earn up to $1,000.
