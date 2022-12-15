A deputy with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office is being treated after he was shot several times Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County Grand Jury decided Thursday not to indict Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV for a shooting in October.

Jury members ruled that Ferguson was justified in the shooting that ended with the death of 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers of Rockdale.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says Dep. Ferguson was conducting a mental health assessment on October 19th around 2 p.m. with members of the Central Counties Services’ Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.

Sheriff Clore says the suspect became uncooperative during the assessment and exhibited suicidal tendencies. He says Dep. Ferguson tried to take the person into custody and that is when the subject opened fire.

Dep. Ferguson returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The Central Counties Services team were not injured. A helicopter took the deputy to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Dep. Ferguson has served in law enforcement for more than 28 years, joining Milam County in 2015. He was with the University of Texas Police Department from 1992 to 2014.

Sheriff Clore says Ferguson has been instrumental in developing mental health responses for both the University of Texas Police Department and also Milam County.

Texas Ranger Sgt. Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding this matter.