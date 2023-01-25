HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush.

A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County.

The video shows agents following shoe prints in the dirt which appear to lead them to a Valley residence. At the residence, migrants are discovered to be hiding in the brush.

Christopher Olivarez

In a different shot from what appears to be a body camera, law enforcement is seen capturing an individual attempting to evade arrest.

The final clips of the video show multiple individuals hiding underneath houses before being caught by law enforcement.

According to Olivarez’s tweet, the migrants bailed out of their vehicle during a high-speed chase and hid under homes. The driver of the vehicle and the four migrants apprehended were all Mexican nationals.