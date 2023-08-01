EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The fourth day of Facundo Chavez’s trial on a capital murder charge in the killing of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera resumed on Monday, July 31.

In court the jury viewed autopsy photos of Herrera and saw the aftermath after being allegedly shot and beaten by Chavez.

The first witness on the stand Monday testified that a line search was conducted at the scene as authorities were looking for a weapon.

The second witness was the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mario Rascón, and he testified that there were blunt force injuries to the forehead, cheek bone area and nose.

He also said Herrera also had heart, diaphragm and spine damage and the left kidney was removed.

“Cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.” Rascón said.

Rascón said multiple bullets and fragments were found and removed from Herrera at the time of the autopsy.

The state rested its evidence and the defense asked to move for a direct verdict and Judge Diane Navarrete denied.

After recess, it was the defense’s turn to call witnesses.

The defense called to the stand a custodian of records at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The defense wasn’t able to question the witness as there was potential evidence that the state said it hadn’t looked at yet.

The state then questioned the witness about how she knew the documents weren’t altered and she could not confirm or deny.

As a result an argument ensued, and Judge Navarrete decided that the documents be brought back sealed to avoid an objection and confusion.

Court was adjourned shortly after 1:30 p.m. and will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.