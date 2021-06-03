McLennan Co. Deputies arrest suspected sexual predator

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a suspected sexual predator from Austin, who may have been in contact with several children in the county.

McLennan County deputies arrested Henry Spradling on a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor Wednesday.

The investigation started as a potential child exploitation solicitation case from Fresno, California. Soon after, detectives say Spradling contacted them, thinking he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

In the conversations, detectives say Spradling claimed his previous girlfriend was 12-years-old and that he had engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

Detectives also believe he was in communication with multiple children in the area.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you think your child spoke with Spradling, please call 254-757-5095.

Homeland Scurity Investigations and the Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit helped with the investigation.