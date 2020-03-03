Mass Shooting Plot Thwarted in California

(NBC News) A northern California man worker is accused of plotting a mass shooting at the UPS facility where he worked.

Sunnyvale police arrested 32-year-old Thomas Andrews Sunday on charges of criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and several counts of weapons violations.

Police say Andrews sent his boss threatening messages indicating he was planning a mass shooting at the UPS facility in Sunnyvale.

When officers tried to stop Andrews’ car he led them on a pursuit.

After officers took him into custody, they searched his home, where they found five tactical style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns, body armor and 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IeGQTs

More from MyHighPlains.com: