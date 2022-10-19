HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, pled guilty and was sentenced for the February 2019 murder of Texas State University student Aaron Jackson Peterman.
A second person connected to the case pled guilty to Peterman’s murder in July. Martin Garcia Jr. received a life sentence as well, according to records.
According to a past release from the San Marcos Police Department, Peterman was found dead in his apartment in the 1600 block of Aquarena Springs Drive by a family member with a single gunshot wound.
Zapata was previously held on a $750,000 at the Hays County jail.