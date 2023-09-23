AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that at around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, officers were sent to Washington Street on the campus of Amarillo College regarding a burglary call.

According to APD, officers were told the suspect broke into the Parcell’s building and was last seen in the gym.

Officials stated in the release that officers located the man in the gym’s foyer carrying a weapon and had been seen in other buildings on camera before being located.

APD stated that the man was taken into custody without incident.

According to the press release, the college has signs posted that state the building is closed after 5 p.m. and the doors were locked.

APD stated it identified the suspect as James Balentine, 33. Officials detailed that Balentine was arrested and charged with “Criminal Trespass with a Deadly Weapon,” and was taken to the Potter County Detention Center.