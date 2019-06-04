Kentucky police: Dad broke 27 bones in baby girl

Police say 24-year-old Sean Dykes managed to break the baby’s skull, her ribs, her spine, arms and legs, hands and feet.

In total the baby had 27 broken bones and the arrest report also says the baby was bleeding, had bruises, and possible internal injuries.

So how did this happen? Police say when they showed up to Dykes’ home.

He told them he has multiple personality disorder and he’s been under a lot of stress.

Police say Dykes told them he “went into a rage” and “blacked out in rage.”

Then using a teddy bear he showed officers what happened.

“He said he punched the female several times in the head with his fist. He also admitted to picking the baby up and slamming up against the floor inside his residence.”