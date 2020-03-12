Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office investigating an attempted kidnapping

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping in Fritch.

Deputies responded to the Sage Mesa neighborhood in Fritch around 10:30 p.m. on the reported attempted kidnapping.

Officials say a female juvenile went outside to get something out of her vehicle when an unknown subject approached her. The victim was able to fight him off by kicking and screaming for help. The subject fled on foot.

If anyone in Sage Mesa has security cameras, please contact the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.

