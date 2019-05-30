Hit & Run Vigilante Faces Murder Charge

(WXIA) A Georgia woman who pursued a man after a hit-and-run accident earlier this month allegedly told him, “Get out of the f*** car, I’m going to shoot you,” before she shot and killed him, a detective testified at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge William H. West ruled there was probable cause for the prosecution to proceed in the murder case against 21-year-old Hannah Payne, who is accused of killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after he left scene of a traffic collision on May 7.

Herring left the scene that day appearing to be in the middle of a medical emergency described by a witness as “probably like diabetic shock,” Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified.

“He was disoriented, he was asking what happened, who hit me, what’s going on,” Keon described.

Payne, who was not involved in the accident, followed Herring and blocked his car at an intersection roughly a mile down the road, where she confronted him and told him to return to the crash scene, and pulled a handgun on him; moments later, her attorney says, an altercation between Payne and Herring ended in her handgun discharging, fatally wounding Herring.

