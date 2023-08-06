EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people are reported to be injured after an early morning shooting that occurred at an Edinburg nightclub, authorities say.

According to a release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at El Antro Nightclub, located at the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road.

Deputies responded at 4:35 a.m. and found seven victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

According to a flyer from the night club, the establishment remained open until 5 a.m.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.