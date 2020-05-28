Guymon Police looking for suspect that stole police cruiser and AR-15

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Guymon Police are looking for 27-year-old Rondale Scott Turner.

Turner was arrested after a short chase Wednesday.

While waiting to be screened into the Texas County Detention Center, Turner stole the police vehicle with a police K-9 in it.

Deputies searched the area after OnStar was used; the police K-9 was still in the vehicle.

Turner took the AR-15 from the vehicle.

Turner is also wanted out of Sherman County on felony arrest warrants.

Turner is 5’8″ 150 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Turner has the name “Gina” tattooed on the left side of neck and “Turner” on his abdominal area.

CALL 9-1-1 if you see Turner. You can also call Guymon Police 580-338-6525 or Texas County Sheriff’s Department 580-338-4000.

