Governor Greg Abbott has declared July “Watch Your Car Month.” National Auto Theft Prevention Month, an opportune time for the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) to remind motorists, “if you like it, lock it!”

In Amarillo this year, there have been 487 motor vehicles stolen.

The keys were left in 411 of those stolen vehicles. That means that 84% of the vehicles stolen in Amarillo could have been prevented if the keys were taken out of those vehicles.