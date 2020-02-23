Fort Carson Soldier arrested in Borger for shooting a man and fleeing with a 17-year-old

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County Jail has confirmed that wanted fugitive Stephen Cruz Sandoval was arrested and jailed earlier today.
Sandoval is wanted out of Fountain, Colorado for allegedly shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the area with a 17-year-old. She was considered missing/endangered.
The shooting victim was taken to a Colorado hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sandoval is an active-duty soldier based in Fort Carson.
