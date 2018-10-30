Former Sunray Police Chief, Wife Arrested for Injury to a Child

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A former Sunray police chief and his wife have been arrested.

According to a DPS spokesperson, former Sunray Police Chief Timothy Dean and his wife Charlene Childers have both been arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

Dean was arrested last night in Sunray and Childers was arrested in Wayne County, New York.

You may remember that back in may, Dean was arrested on one count of injury to a child and later resigned as police chief.

DPS said the new charges against both come from the same investigation. They told us that the DPS SWAT team and the Randall County Tactical Team served the warrant, and made what they call a tactical entry into the home.

DPS said no shots were fired during the arrest.

According to our sister station in Rochester, New York, WROC-TV, Childers' ex-husband, Joshua Niles, was a victim in a deadly double shooting in Sodus, New York last week.

WROC-TV also reports Niles' girlfriend, Amber Washburn, was the second victim.

Law enforcement has not confirmed any link between Dean and Childers, and the shooting of Niles and Washburn.

According to WROC-TV, last week, friends told WROC Niles and Childers had been involved in a custody battle that ended with Niles getting the kids.