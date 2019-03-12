Florida Mother Stabs Preteen Daughter to Death

A Florida mother is in police custody after admitting to stabbing her daughter to death.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera on Sunday.

According to reports, she stabbed her 11-year-old daughter Aleyda multiple times, eventually taking her to the hospital.

But Aleyda died before receiving any treatment.

Witnesses told investigators Rivera accused a man of having sex with her daughter with her later telling deputies the same story.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Sheriff John Mina says, "Rosa Rivera confessed to stabbing her daughter multiple times then driving her around in her vehicle where she ultimately died from those stabbed wounds. And although she has been arrested, we're still investigating and looking into all the questions that you may have ...questions we have as well."