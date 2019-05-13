Crime

Florida Mom Tosses Baby

(WFLA) A Florida mother is accused of throwing her 10-month-old child against a fence and then hurling a rake head at the baby. 

Pinellas Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Saturday night after two juveniles reported witnessing Natalee Sesler, 25, of New Port Richey, abusing the child.

Investigators said Sesler had become frustrated because the 10-month-old was unable to stand and threw the child against a wooden fence in a nearby yard. Then she threw a metal rake head at the child, but it did not strike the baby. Sesler then picked up the crying baby by the leg and threw him on a lawn chair. 

Neither Sesler nor the baby were wearing pants when the incident occurred, and the baby was missing its diaper, police said.

