Florida Man Gropes Disney Princess

(WESH) An Orlando, Florida man was arrested after he allegedly groped a Disney cast member dressed as a princess last weekend at Magic Kingdom.

According to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Sherman, 51, and his wife were taking photos Satruday with characters at the park when the incident happened.

The report said Sherman told a Disney cast member dressed as a princess how much he loved her as he put his arm around her and touched her breast.

According to the report, Sherman “cupped and lifted the victim’s right breast for approximately three to four seconds.”

When Sherman left the room the victim began shaking and crying and the woman’s co-workers closed down the photo area.

