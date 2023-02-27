AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after she was charged in late August 2022.

According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Toni Dominica Estrada pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

This comes after Estrada, along with Nathan Barrientez, were charged via criminal complaint for drug possession on Aug. 26, 2022. Barrientez pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in Amarillo Federal Court on Dec. 19, 2022.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Estrada allegedly continued a family member’s “drug trafficking enterprise,” with a confidential source from the Amarillo Police Department. The source allegedly went to Estrada’s house and received 10.9 grams of methamphetamine in July 2022, claiming that Barrientez moved into Estrada’s house and assisted in the “drug trafficking activities.”

The factual resume, which accompanied the plea agreement filed on Monday in Amarillo Federal Court, said that Estrada allegedly sold around “one-quarter pound” of meth from a confidential source on July 14, 2022. After that transaction, the documents claim that Estrada admitted to possessing the substance.

The plea agreement reads that the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose in this case include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property.

According to court documents, Barrientez’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 2 in Amarillo Federal Court. As of this story’s publication, Estrada’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled.