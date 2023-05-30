AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has been charged via criminal complaint for methamphetamine possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court.

Mayra Perez, who was also identified in the documents as Mayra Ramos, was charged with one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in relation to an incident on May 25 in Amarillo. This complaint was filed on May 26 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to the complaint, officers were contacted regarding potential drug distribution activity, claiming a couple had moved to Amarillo and had been dealing methamphetamine through US Postal Service packaging to local deals. The officers were told that the couple would be arriving at a home via an Uber in west Amarillo to deliver “several pounds of methamphetamine.”

In relation to that information, officers “established surveillance of the area,” to watch for the arrival of an Uber. When the vehicle arrived at the home with the individuals matching the description of the couple, officers approached them. Perez allegedly was carrying a large purse and a USPS mail package when she exited the vehicle, both of which allegedly contained around 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

During an interview after she was arrested, Perez allegedly admitted that the packages she carried contained methamphetamine. The documents state that a search warrant was obtained for Perez’s apartment, where officers allegedly found more drugs, paraphernalia and “other tools commonly used in the distribution of methamphetamine.”

According to documents filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, Perez is expected to appeal in a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Amarillo Federal Court.