AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Stinnett man has recently been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for one count of “possession of prepubescent child pornography,” according to documents filed earlier this month.

The documents, filed on Aug. 25 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, allege that Austin Jay Pruitt had a cell phone that contained at least one image of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor on or about March 21.

The documents also allege that the image had been “mailed, shipped, and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, and in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer…”

If Pruitt is convicted in Amarillo Federal Court of one count of “possession of prepubescent child pornography,” Pruitt will be required to forfeit a number of items related to the alleged incident, including a BLU cell phone, model B130DL.