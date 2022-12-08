AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division has scheduled the sentencing hearing for the Amarillo man who was indicted after an explosion occurred in July 2021 in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive.

According to court documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, Erfan Salmanzadeh’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 13, 2023, in Amarillo Federal Court. Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 to one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction” in relation to the July 2021 incident.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh faces a sentence in prison that officials agreed “should not exceed 180 months and a term of supervised release for life.” This comes after first responders found multiple explosives in Salmanzadeh’s home, along with a video that specifically referenced that he was planning to blow up Tascosa High School.

According to court documents, the presentence investigation report for the case is due by Feb. 6, 2023, with subsequent deadlines for the potential for objections and addendums.