AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sentencing hearing for the Amarillo man who pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court after a July 2021 explosion, originally scheduled for next month, has been rescheduled again.

According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Erfan Salmanzadeh’s sentencing is now scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 17 in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction” for his involvement in the July 2021 explosion, which led to 14 homes being evacuated in the area. At the time, police found a destroyed gaming console, two white PVC pipes that appeared to have explosives in them, as well as triacetone triperoxide that he had allegedly made.

Salmanzadeh’s hearing was moved from April to May back in February, with United States District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk granting Salmanzadeh’s team’s motion to extend the deadline for filing objections to the presentence report. This initially pushed back the other document-related deadlines that are filed in court prior to sentencing.

On March 24, an additional motion, which requested that the deadline for filing objections to the presentence report be extended again prior to the sentencing, was granted by Kacsmaryk, pushing Salmanzadeh’s sentencing back.

According to previous reports, the parties agreed that the appropriate sentence in prison for Salmanzadeh “should not exceed 180 months and a term of supervised release of life.”