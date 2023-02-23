AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court, the sentencing hearing for Erfan Salmanzadeh has been delayed until May.

Salmanzadeh’s sentencing hearing is now scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 18 in Amarillo Federal Court, according to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty to one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction” in early December. Salmanzadeh was indicted after a July 2021 incident after a reported explosion in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive that led to 14 homes being evacuated in the area.

Officials said at the time that when officers from the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department walked through the house after the incident, they found a destroyed gaming console, two white PVC pipes that appeared to have explosives in them, as well as triacetone triperoxide that he had allegedly made.

According to his plea agreement, officials said at the time that the parties agreed that the appropriate sentence in prison for Salmanzadeh “should not exceed 180 months and a term of supervised release of life.”

The delay in the sentencing hearing was caused by United States District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk granting Salmanzadeh’s team’s motion to extend the deadline for filing objections to the presentence report. This motion pushed back the deadlines for documents that are expected to be filed in Amarillo Federal Court prior to the May sentencing.