AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man has been officially indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for a number of drug-related charges after an undercover operation was conducted in late March.

According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Carlos Gonzales has been indicted for the following counts:

“Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;”

“Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;”

“Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;”

“Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Gonzales was arrested on March 30 after officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s narcotics unit allegedly conducted an undercover operation to purchase methamphetamine from Gonzales at an apartment in Amarillo.

After the agent allegedly purchased around a pound of methamphetamine from Gonzales, he was then detained, according to previous reports. Officers then allegedly found 31.88 pounds of methamphetamine, 319 gross grams of cocaine as well as cash.

The indictment states that if Gonzales is convicted of the third, or fourth, counts in the indictment, he will be required to forfeit “any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds” he obtained “directly or indirectly, as a result of the offense(s).” Officials said that this includes $2,900 that was seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration on March 30.

According to other documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court on Thursday, Gonzales’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 10 in Amarillo Federal Court. Gonzales’s trial was also scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 12 in Amarillo Federal Court.