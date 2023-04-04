AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man has been arrested and federally charged via criminal complaint for a methamphetamine possession-related charge, according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court.

Carlos Gonzales was charged with one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” according to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. This comes after Gonzales was arrested in late March by the Amarillo Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit allegedly conducted an undercover operation to purchase methamphetamine from Gonzales at an apartment in Amarillo.

An undercover agent allegedly purchased 460.4 gross grams, or about one pound, of methamphetamine from Gonzales and was detained after the transaction, according to the complaint. Officers with the unit then executed a search warrant on his apartment and allegedly found 31.88 gross pounds of methamphetamine, 319 gross grams of cocaine (about 0.7 pounds) and cash.

According to other documents filed Monday, a detention hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court.