AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Perryton man has been federally charged, via criminal complaint, for one charge of “Threats Against the President and Successors” as well as one charge of “Transmission of Threats in Interstate Commerce” according to documents filed in late July in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to the documents, filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, 34-year-old Shawn Summers posted statuses on social media, and sent emails to KAMR Local 4 News, threatening President Joe Biden and eventually threatening the Secret Service agent investigating the incident.

A “threat” is defined in the documents as “a serious statement expressing an intention to kill, kidnap or injure the President,” in this case, “which under the circumstances would cause apprehension in a reasonable person, as distinguished from words used as mere political argument, idle talk, exaggeration or something said in a joking manner.”

According to the documents, Summers posted what officials allege is an initial threat to the social media platform Facebook. In the post, which was allegedly written on the platform on July 25, Summers vowed that he would “slit” Biden’s throat, saying that he would “hang (his) lifeless corpse from the torch on the Statue of Liberty for all the world to see.”

After the initial post, documents said Summers sent a series of initial emails to KAMR Local 4 News, including the screenshot of an alleged Facebook thread from July 27 that continued the threats to Biden. In the thread, Summers allegedly said there was “140 pounds (of) C4” left in “ten separate American locations heading (Biden’s) WAY in (Summers’s) name…”

A secret service agent said in the documents he interviewed Summers in Perryton on July 28, where the agent says Summers allegedly admitted to making the threats. Summers allegedly said that while he knew the threats were wrong, he was justified and unapologetic, saying that Summers would “love to beat that motherf—–.”

After that interview, documents said Summers sent another series of emails to KAMR Local 4 News on July 29 containing further threats to the president, along with specific threats to the Secret Service agent who had interviewed him.

According to the documents, the three elements of the “Transmission of Threats in Interstate Commerce” charge include:

That the defendant knowingly transmitted a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, as charged;

That the communication the defendant transmitted contained a threat to injure the person of another;

That the defendant transmitted the communication for the purpose of issuing a threat or with the knowledge that the communication would be viewed as a threat.

According to the documents, the three elements of the “Threats Against the President and Successors” charge include:

That the defendant mailed, wrote or said words alleged to be a threat against the President, as charged;

That the defendant understood and meant the words mailed, written or said as a threat;

That the defendant mailed, wrote or said the words knowingly and willfully, that is, intending them to be taken seriously.

Officials said in the documents that it is “not necessary to prove that the defendant actually intended to carry out the threat.”