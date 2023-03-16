AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The lawyers representing the Perryton Independent School District, as well as the lawyers from three of the four other defendants, have responded via documents in a recent Amarillo Federal Court lawsuit involving instances of alleged sexual assaults that happened on campus.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the mother of a former Perryton High School Basketball player, both unidentified in the lawsuit, sued a player who allegedly committed the sexual assault, two players who filmed the alleged assault and distributed it on social media as well as the coach who was allegedly present “and able to stop the abuse, but did nothing.” Perryton ISD was also listed as a defendant, with the plaintiffs alleging that the district violated Title IX.

Prior to filing the district’s response via documents in Amarillo Federal Court, Perryton ISD Superintendent James Mireles provided a statement to MyHighPlains.com, stating that the district “strongly” disagreed with how the conduct and the facts alleged were categorized in the lawsuit.

“Student safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to the District. We take all reports of student and employee misconduct involving students or minors seriously, and we do not condone bullying, hazing, sexual harassment or criminal conduct by students or staff,” Mireles said at the time. “The District has strict policies against such alleged misconduct and strives to provide all students with a safe learning environment. Please be assured that Perryton ISD takes its responsibility for student safety extremely seriously.”

The statement accurately reflected the documents, filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. Titled “Defendant Perryton Independent School District’s Original Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint,” the district denied the majority of the allegations listed in the lawsuit, specifically denying any assertion of a sexual assault alleged within the petition.

Within the documents, the district admitted that they did learn of an incident involving the plaintiff in June 2021, but denied that the district “chose to sweep the grievous criminal behavior under the rug, treating it as common roughhousing among boys.” The district went on to say that it can “neither admit or deny the allegation of student discipline” in relation to the incident because of federal and state privacy laws. But, the district denied how its response was described by the plaintiffs in the complaint.

“Defendant Perryton Independent School District prays that this Court render a take-nothing judgment as to all of Plaintiff’s claims, and that Defendant be awarded all other relief to which it may be entitled, at law or in equity,” the document read.

Three of the four other defendants, the unidentified students in the case, also filed their respective answers to the original petition, denying that the referenced conduct was sexual assault. The legal teams for two defendants admitted that the videos of the referenced incidents were taken and shown to students and others. However, they denied that the incidents in the videos were instances of sexual assault. A response has not yet been filed by the last defendant in this case, the coach alleged to have been present during the incidents.

According to previous reports, the district said that it will not comment any further on the lawsuit, stating that it will “not discuss or disclose confidential student or personnel information or details” on the matter.