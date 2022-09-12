WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The federal sentencing for the Borger family who pleaded guilty for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol has once again been pushed, now from the end of September to mid-October.

According to documents filed in the District of Columbia’s Federal Court earlier this month, the sentencing hearing for Kristi Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn, originally scheduled for Sept. 30, is now rescheduled in person at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The sentencing hearing for Thomas Munn and Dawn Munn, originally scheduled for Sept. 30, is now rescheduled in person at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Each of the members of the Munn family pleaded guilty to “Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building” earlier this year. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the five members of the family were shown through photos, videos, social media posts and messages, to have traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to previous reports, the respective charge to each of the members of the Munn family brings a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years, a fine along with restitution, helping pay to the $1,495,326.55 in damage to the U.S. Capitol.