AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday that 34 individuals have been sentenced to federal prison after they were found guilty for their role in a “methamphetamine ring” operated out of Dimmitt.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, this comes after many of these individuals were charged in a 38-count federal indictment filed in February 2020 and arrested in March 2020. The individuals sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine-related charges included:

Denita Mirelez, 48, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after she, and a co-conspirator, sold “several ounces of meth to an FBI informant;”

Johnny Gilbert Lopez, aka “Cannon,” 55, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after admitting he sold meth to an informant;

Jesus Garcia, aka “Don Chuy,” 60, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;”

Noel Mandujano, 50, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Robert Vera, 51, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Osvaldo Cortez, aka “Lito,” 41, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Gustavo Rincon, aka “Tavo,” 45, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Ricky Dale Leavitt, aka “Big Rick,” 48, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Tyler Martin Miller, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;”

Robert “Roberto” Flores, 46, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Michael “Mike” Diaz, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Rigoberto Cuevas, aka “Rigo,” 43, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Johnny Ortiz, aka “Johnny O,” 44, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Kristina Renee Chaparro, aka “Yebra,” 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Michael Reyes, aka “Rat,” 44, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Juan Arturo Martinez, 44, was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Steven Mendez, 39, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Frank “Frankie” Martinez, 39, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Katrina Casas, 37, was sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Ricardo Reyes Jr., aka “Little Ricky,” 35, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Roxanne Casas, 39, was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Cruz Mendez Nunez, 58, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Juan Manuel Martinez, aka “Mitos,” 45, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison after pleading guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Melenie Arceo, 24, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

John David Ramirez, 43, was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Christian Daniel Cordova, 30, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Ricardo Chavez, aka “KK,” 42, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Servian Riojas, aka “Smokey,” 41, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;”

Leonardo “Leo” Ortuno-Palacios, 53, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

The following individuals were sentenced related to the “methamphetamine ring,” but were not sentenced to methamphetamine-related charges:

Tiffany Darlene Haner, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a “felon in possession of a firearm;”

Christopher Allen Smith, aka “Smitty,” 35, was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to “being a felon in possession of a firearm;”

Luis Alberto “Tito” Gonzalez, 40, was sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to “being a felon in possession of a firearm;”

Priscilla Kay Caballero, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to “unlawful use of a communications facility;”

Susan Odette Stinnett, 34, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to “unlawful use of a communications facility;”

“This investigation was a massive undertaking and a true partnership between local, state and federal agencies. We dismantled the entire organization, from out-of-state leadership, to West Texas leaders, suppliers and distributors,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said in the release. “The collective sentences imposed on the dozens of defendants will have a lasting impact on the community as we continue to work to keep our communities free from the social, criminal and community health damages caused by methamphetamine.”

According to the release, some of the agencies involved in this investigation included the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division, various sheriff’s offices, including the ones in Potter County, Lubbock County, Castro County and Randall County, as well as various police departments, including the ones in Plainview, Hereford, Lubbock and Amarillo.