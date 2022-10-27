AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

This comes after West was arrested on methamphetamine possession after a late 2021 traffic stop, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. According to the factual resume, which accompanied West’s plea agreement in May, officials said a Borger Police Officer pulled West over for a failure to signal and failing to drive with a valid license.

At the time, police found a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in West’s pocket. According to the factual resume, Borger Police also found more “crystal-like” substance on the vehicle’s floorboard along with four baggies of suspected methamphetamine in a backpack in the rear driver’s seat area.