AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man who pleaded guilty in federal court for “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Shaman Lee Cooper was sentenced to 240 months in prison after the court accepted Cooper’s plea agreement. Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk also sentenced Cooper to a supervised release term for life and is requiring Cooper to pay $10,000 in restitution and forfeit an LG cellphone used in the “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography County.”

This comes after Cooper invited an individual who was an undercover agent to a private Kik chatroom where Cooper posted and shared 17 videos containing child pornography over the span of a month in July 2021. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cooper admitted to officials that he used his cell phone and his Kik account to receive and transport child pornography in January.