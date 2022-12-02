AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A California man living in Texas was recently sentenced in Amarillo Federal Court for a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court.

On Tuesday, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Robert Pandolfi was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for one charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Officials said that a potential sentence related to an unrelated charge in Kentucky would run consecutively with this federal sentence if he is found guilty.

According to the factual resume, filed in late June with his guilty plea, officials said that Pandolfi was a passenger in a vehicle that was a part of a traffic stop in Potter County in March 2021. Deputies initially pulled a vehicle over for speeding and failure to signal but noticed “indicators of criminal activity” as they spoke with the driver and Pandolfi.

“A drug detection canine was then called to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” the documents read. “During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputies located ten bundles of suspected methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle.”

During an interview after Pandolfi was arrested, officials said in the documents that this was his fifth trip to transport methamphetamine, transporting five pounds on each of the prior trips. The 10 bundles found in the spare tire weighed around 10 pounds.

“One of our major investigative efforts is to target individuals and criminal enterprises that peddle illicit narcotics that propel violence and threaten the vitality of the communities in which we live,” HSI Dallas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Melton of the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle Division, said in a news release about the sentencing. “Through our trusted partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will deploy every available resource to dismantle these organizations, ensuring those involved in pushing these addicting drugs are brought to justice. The conclusion of this case and subsequent sentencing is a direct correlation of the impact of our strength when our law enforcement partners work together.”

Officials said Homeland Security Investigations along with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.