AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to methamphetamine possession after an early February drug bust in central Amarillo.

According to documents, filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, Jonathan Julian Fernandez pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” after a Feb. 2 incident in central Amarillo.

Officials said that on Feb. 2, officials with the Amarillo Police Department and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Fernandez’s home in central Amarillo. The documents state that officers allegedly observed Fernandez running to a bathroom and then to a back part of his home “while carrying a nylon zippered bag.” Fernandez then surrendered to the officers at the scene.

The documents stated that during the search, officers found the nylon zippered bag, which reportedly contained “several baggies that contained a white-powder substance” later tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing around 4.632 grams.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose on Fernandez include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victims;

A term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property.

Court documents read that Fernandez’s re-arraignment is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on May 17 in Amarillo Federal Court.