AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man who was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into the front doors of BSA Hospital back in May has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to methamphetamine possession.
According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, William Cash Love pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” This comes after Amarillo Police found methamphetamine in Love’s vehicle after he crashed into the hospital, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.
According to the factual resume, which accompanied Love’s plea agreement, said that after Love crashed his vehicle into the front doors of BSA Hospital, he walked into the lobby holding a firearm. After BSA Security detained Love, they located a large amount of US currency. When officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrived, they searched his vehicle and located several large bags of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and marijuana.
During an interview conducted after the incident, the factual resume states that Love admitted to possessing the firearm and the suspected drugs located in the vehicle. The 1,740 grams of cocaine and 921 grams of methamphetamine were positively identified as such by a DEA laboratory.
According to Love’s plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties the Court can impose include:
- Imprisonment for a period of not more than 20 years;
- A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);
- A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;
- Restitution to victims or to the community, which may be mandatory under the law, and which the defendant agrees may include restitution arising from all relevant conduct, not limited to that arising from the offense of conviction alone;
- Forfeiture of property.
- In this case, the documents specifically refer to the forfeiture of all property seized by the Amarillo Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration on May 7, including a Taurus, Model G2C, nine millimeter, semi-automatic pistol.