AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man who was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into the front doors of BSA Hospital back in May has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to methamphetamine possession.

According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, William Cash Love pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” This comes after Amarillo Police found methamphetamine in Love’s vehicle after he crashed into the hospital, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

According to the factual resume, which accompanied Love’s plea agreement, said that after Love crashed his vehicle into the front doors of BSA Hospital, he walked into the lobby holding a firearm. After BSA Security detained Love, they located a large amount of US currency. When officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrived, they searched his vehicle and located several large bags of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and marijuana.

During an interview conducted after the incident, the factual resume states that Love admitted to possessing the firearm and the suspected drugs located in the vehicle. The 1,740 grams of cocaine and 921 grams of methamphetamine were positively identified as such by a DEA laboratory.

According to Love’s plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties the Court can impose include: