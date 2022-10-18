AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Kyle Ryan Farris pleaded guilty to the above charge.

In April, the factual resume, which accompanied the plea agreement, said that officials with the Amarillo Police Department alleged that an “undercover operation” occurred to obtain methamphetamine from Farris, contacting him through Facebook and telephone. On April 27, the documents said that Farris agreed to sell one ounce of methamphetamine to the person serving as the undercover officer.

According to the factual resume, Farris and the officer allegedly met at the Family Dollar location in Amarillo. During the exchange, the officer paid $300 for a bag containing suspected methamphetamine. The substance was later confirmed as methamphetamine, weighing around 28.43 grams.

Farris was arrested on a federal warrant on July 7, according to the factual resume. During that arrest, Farris was found in possession of two firearms. During an interview after the arrest, Farris allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties Farris can receive under the agreement include:

Imprisonment for a period not more than 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victims;

A term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property, including a Glock, model 43, 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Ruger, model LC9s, 9mm semi-automatic pistol, all property seized by law enforcement on July 7, 2022 and all property seized or restrained by law enforcement during the investigation related to this criminal case.

According to court documents, Farris’ rearrangement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 in Amarillo Federal Court.