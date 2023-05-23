AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the people involved in a February drug investigation from the Amarillo Police Department has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.”

According to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, Calvin Henry Glover pleaded guilty to one count of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm” in relation to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 9 in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Glover was arrested, along with Jennifer Wootters, after they were allegedly dealing methamphetamine from a local hotel. After a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle that Glover was driving, he allegedly fled and dropped a gun and methamphetamine.

In a later search of the hotel room, police allegedly found more drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and another firearm, according to previous reports. Glover, along with Wootters, was indicted in late February in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to the plea agreement, filed on May 12 in Amarillo Federal Court, the maximum penalties the court is able to impose include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 15 years;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not more than three years, which may be mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property, including a Taurus, model TH9c, 9mm caliber pistol and a Remington 12 gauge shotgun.

According to Amarillo Federal Court documents, Wootters has pleaded not guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” A trial is expected to begin in mid-June, officials said in documents released in March.