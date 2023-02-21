AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court for one count of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm” after being arrested in late December 2022 in relation to a police chase in south Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrested Rowdy Eastman on Dec. 22, 2022, after he led police on a chase in south Amarillo. After there were reported claims that a woman was being held against her will by an ex-boyfriend, police located and attempted to pull over the suspect car, driven by Eastman.

Eastman then failed to stop and led police on a brief chase, running his car into a fire hydrant. After running from the vehicle, Eastman was then booked on federal charges, according to previous reports.

Eastman pleaded guilty to one count of being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm,” in relation to the event, according to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The documents claim that officers found a Ruger, model LC9S nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle when Eastman was arrested.

According to the documents, officials allege that Eastman admitted that he possessed the gun, along with suspected drugs also located in the vehicle. The documents state that Eastman had been convicted of a felony offense prior to the incident.

Eastman’s plea agreement, which was also filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, states that the minimum and maximum penalties the court can impose include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 15 years;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not more than three years, which may be mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property, including: The forfeiture of all property seized by the Amarillo Police Department or the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Dec. 22, 2022, including a Ruger, Model LC9S nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

